Fifty thousand dollars is a lot of money. It will cost taxpayers $50,000 for a special election to recall our state representative in House District 32, Tiffiny Mitchell. That's $50,000 that could be used to fix our roads, improve public safety and fund our local schools. And, it's an abuse of the recall system.
Recalls are intended to remove public officials who break laws or commit serious ethical violations, not because we disagree with the representative's votes. Not only is this recall effort expensive, it's a waste of time.
If the recall succeeds, North Coast voters won't even get a vote — Oregon law requires that someone from the same political party as the state representative would be chosen by the county commissioners in District 32. Politicians, not voters, would choose her replacement.
That's why I ask you not to sign any petition to recall our representative. It's a waste of taxpayer dollars at a time when our community has bigger problems, and priorities, that need resources and solutions.
BEBE MICHEL
Gearhart
