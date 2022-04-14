The recent editorial cartoon, “Disney and politics” (April 2), showing Mickey Mouse getting zapped at an electric outlet, leaves me wondering if readers understand the voltage of politics which Disney has plugged into.
The worldwide entertainment conglomerate has, within weeks, made at least two interesting business decisions that are at opposite ends of the political spectrum.
On the one hand, Disney+ is expanding into Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestinian Authority, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and Yemen — all of which outlaw homosexuality.
On the other hand, however, Mickey and the gang are getting involved in opposing Florida’s just passed Parental Rights in Education law, which bans teachers from giving classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.
Having dealt untold times with kids aged in single digits as a substitute teacher, I would find it difficult to approach these topics at all with the youngsters.
Disney’s position is it’s OK to include this in school curriculum to kids who can’t tie their own shoes or pack their own lunch. But they also find it kosher to do business in countries that could execute a teacher for even mentioning those terms to the kiddies.
Disney and others in the entertainment industry are rightly getting shocked when they stick their paws into the political outlet.
I’m sure Walt Disney wouldn’t approve of what the current ownership is doing with his creation. If he was still alive, he’d probably tell them to entertain people, stay out of politics, and quit acting Goofy.