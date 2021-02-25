Having to boil drinking water in the Jeffers Gardens area was an occasional chore before Youngs River/Lewis and Clark upgraded its filtration system.
I can't remember if any boil water alert came during a power outage, but if it did, I was prepared, as I have a wood stove with the ability to boil gallons of water at any given time. What has me somewhat anxious is the reports coming out of Texas, where the public is under such an alert at the same time there is no electricity.
Millions in the Lone Star State are at risk, partly due to poor energy policy based upon "green" technology that depends on the weather. As it turns out, Texas relies on about 25% of its energy output on wind and solar power which, apparently, fizzle out during conditions like those currently happening across much of the country.
I just hope legislators in the Pacific Northwest take into account what has happened this winter in the Midwest. It seems a balanced approach to producing energy, especially during extreme weather conditions, would be the best way to ensure citizens can get a healthy drink of water during the middle of a storm.
MATT JANES
Jeffers Gardens