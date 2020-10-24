Clatsop County is now in the midst of crafting their countywide comprehensive plan. Groundwater and watersheds are being dealt with in Goal 5.
Impacts of climate change on groundwater resources need to be considered. This includes potential drought and effects to agricultural needs, which are increasing in Clatsop County. Wildfire is a contemporary concern now, and must be addressed in this document. And then, there are watersheds.
Coastal water sources are vulnerable to timber company practices. Roads through these industrial forests contribute petroleum byproduct runoff. Cutting practices can erode slopes, ruin headwater streams and cause landslides, with the potential to destroy watersheds and community water systems. We can learn from the lesson taught by the Jetty Creek Watershed in Rockaway Beach.
The majority of many of the county's community water sources are located within private timber. In Clatsop County, only Astoria and Nehalem have dedicated, sustainably maintained municipal forests where their water systems are located.
Other communities all have their watersheds located within private timberlands — at risk of pesticide, herbicide, rodenticide and roadway runoff, and all the way to total annihilation of the water source.
"Water is the life blood of the land — always in motion from the rain to the mountaintops, through the forests and plains to the sea, and so to the clouds again." — Alice Outwater, "Water: A Natural History."
PAMELA MATTSON McDONALD
Astoria
