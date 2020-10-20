Citizens of Astoria who are concerned about waterfront development should be aware that although we have a Riverfront Vision Plan in place, there will be upcoming master plans from the Port of Astoria that will be decided by the Astoria City Council.
Master plans can change hard-fought height limits, building sizes and land uses. Discussions have ranged from a "marina village," proposed by Mark Hollander in the Bridge Vista area, to a "Fishermens Wharf" with a cruise ship dock at the East Mooring Basin.
It is very important to have a city council that respects the Riverfront Vision Plan. That's why I am supporting Joshua Conklin for Ward 4. Joshua was raised in Astoria, and attended Astoria High School and Clatsop Community College.
He has served the community through volunteer work with The Harbor and Astoria Pride. He is concerned about the impacts of outside developers making changes that will "impact Astoria for a lifetime." He is especially focused on affordable and workforce housing.
Joshua believes in "locals first," and working towards a balance of "honoring Astoria's history and working towards a future that helps everyone."
Vote for Conklin in Ward 4.
ELIZABETH MENETREY
Astoria
