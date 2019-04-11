State Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell addresses Wauna mill employees as if Georgia-Pacific makes our decisions for us (“North Coast needs clean energy jobs,” The Daily Astorian, April 4). I can form my own opinion about cap and trade, and how it will impact my mill and community.
I’ve lived in Westport for 30 years, and know it would have a devastating impact with the added gas and household costs. I doubt Mitchell has been to Westport, except driving through it, and now she’s an expert on how it will impact my rural community?
She states that Georgia-Pacific is not communicating with us. What she can’t seem to get is this isn’t a Georgia-Pacific or a Koch issue — they have lots of manufacturing options. This is a Wauna mill issue; we would be the only tissue pulp mill operating under a cap and trade program in the U.S., in a business where pennies per case matters.
Mitchell also points to the hypothetical green jobs that will be created. I already have a green job. In fact, my family has more than 230 years of paper-making and United Steelworkers Local 1097 service at Wauna, and we know the mill is green, and cares about the environment and community.
Wauna uses state-of-the-art controls, the latest technology and has smart and committed team members who are always working to improve the mill. High school students regularly tour Wauna so they can learn about the high-tech jobs available in their backyard.
I want them to have the chance to work here, instead of having to move away for a job. Mitchell’s support of cap and trade could end that opportunity.
MARIE GORLEY
Westport
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.