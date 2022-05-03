The majority of our Gearhart community agrees: We need a new fire station. Whether for or against a relocation, the sooner we get a new, functioning location underway, the safer our volunteer firefighters, their equipment, and we, the people who benefit from their services, will be. We're in this together.
A core group of our citizens spent countless hours, days, months and years trying to solve where to put a new station to replace the 60-plus year old cracked, leaking, cramped building that won't even accommodate hook-and-ladder heights.
I know. I was one of them. We searched and we struggled. We weighed where and what would best serve our community. All residents and visitors of Gearhart were encouraged to join our meetings; few did. We pressed on.
It's disheartening when so many outside comments come from situations that have been thoroughly explored and investigated.
My neighbor, who is not a registered Gearhart voter, just asked me if other homeowners like him realize that they and their families will share in the safety of a new station. They also will quite willingly share in the property tax structure. He referred to it as "a no-brainer."
On May 17, Measure 4-213 deserves a "yes" vote. A "no" vote leaves us searching for what's next, and our volunteer firefighters once again feeling overlooked and disappointed. And they should.