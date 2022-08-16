In the Aug. 9 edition of The Astorian, there was a front-page story on long-term rental units being converted to vacation rentals. I'm certain this was good news for all those relying on tourism dollars, while being bad news for local residents.

I understand from the story that the buildings in question are in a commercial zone, which makes all this an outright use. The owners cite that this is the only means to recover the expensive restoration of historic property.

