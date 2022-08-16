In the Aug. 9 edition of The Astorian, there was a front-page story on long-term rental units being converted to vacation rentals. I'm certain this was good news for all those relying on tourism dollars, while being bad news for local residents.
I understand from the story that the buildings in question are in a commercial zone, which makes all this an outright use. The owners cite that this is the only means to recover the expensive restoration of historic property.
We all know the issue with housing here in Astoria. We lack low-income, workforce and market-value units. Employers cannot fill positions due to the lack of inventory for the prospective employees. Residents cannot downsize or grow into a new home. And although surveys state the vacation rentals are not the issue for a lack of long-term housing, I disagree.
The city is in a tug of war with the owners of the new vacation rentals mentioned in the article over a loss of six long-term rentals. But what is the city doing about the number of homeowners in residential areas using their properties as illegal vacation rentals? They are easily found through Vacasa, Vrbo, Airbnb, etc.
I feel badly for those who have been displaced by property owners chasing tourism dollars. If the city was consistent in applying the zoning laws for vacation rentals, new homes might have been found more easily.