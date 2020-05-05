I have lost my job due to this coronavirus. I did not ask for this, and I did not ask to lose my job. I loved my job. I like working, but I can't. I do maintenance in a motel. They, as a lot of other businesses, got closed.
I lost my job, so I'm trying to provide for my family, pay my bills, buy food and pay rent, so I applied for unemployment to help out until I can go back to work at my job. It's been over a month, and nothing from the Oregon Employment Department. They keep denying me because I get a small retirement pay.
This retirement pay is so small after bills, rent and food there is nothing left. In this time of crisis we all need help. I wish they would stop denying me of what I worked for. I call the numbers they say to call. No matter which one I call, I can never get anyone, no matter what.
VALIANT R. LEFFEL
Hammond
