Take two front-page articles from back-to-back editions of The Astorian, mix with a daily dose of rain, and this letter just writes itself.
Referring to the quote of Mayor Bruce Jones: "Failure would be coming over the hill from Crest Motel and seeing a big Olive Garden sign, an Applebee’s sign …" ("Astoria looks to limit chain stores, hotels," Jan. 18).
I would define failure as coming over the hill and seeing a Domino's Pizza and a "Gross Me Outlet." I just read that the Domino's in Warrenton delivers here "as far east as 39th Street." ("Domino's planned for Astoria," Jan. 21). That is where Geno's Pizza and Burgers resides. Astoria lists 23 places that serve pizza. You get my point.
Pat, Jeff and Chris Farmer, I'm glad you invested in the building, but I have one word for you … diversify. Look, if you pizza guys could talk with the mayor and City Council, you might come up with something better than another corporate pizza place. Your Warrenton location already has the Astoria school contract. Think out of the pizza box.
Stand at your new property and look across the street. Does Domino's No. 29 fit in? We can do better.
JOHN GINDER
Astoria
