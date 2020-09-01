Alexander Jimenez did not need to die. I did not know him, but I was very upset by a recent article in The Astorian reporting his death while in police custody.
Alexander was a veteran who suffered from schizophrenia and drug addiction. The police knew him, and believed he was having a mental breakdown the day he died. He was someone who was in need of mental health professionals, not the tasing, force and restraints used by police.
I think this local incident should have us all questioning why the solution to someone having a mental health emergency is to restrain them and take them to jail. The death is exactly why there is a movement for defunding the police.
Not as a means of abolishing the police, but to implement more effective methods of providing safety and security to our community — including the safety and security of the individual having the breakdown.
It is far too easy to look away when you hear about a drug addict dying in police custody. I think we can do better.
MONICA PEARSON
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.