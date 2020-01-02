I am writing about the recent article concerning the Fort Astoria sign at 15th and Exchange streets ("Wooden Fort Astoria sign approved in plastic," The Astorian, Nov. 23).
There are clearly two distinct issues here. One is the material which will be used to replace the sign. If John Goodenberger is OK with plastic, then I would be.
However, the other issue is far more important, and that is the language used on the sign. I see no reason not to give the language the same kind of careful, thorough professional review as the sign itself. There are elements of the language that we should expect to cause Native Americans, for example, discomfort.
"Manifest destiny" was — and is — a controversial topic, with detractors and supporters failing to find common ground for its rationale. It was never a national policy, such as, for example, the Monroe Doctrine, but, rather was rhetorical cover for many different motivations — economic, moral, racist, etc.
Astor's idea of domination, for example, was purely capitalist. That is, he wanted to dominate the fur trade, and those minions he sent out to accomplish that used whatever means they felt justified to that end.
Perhaps a historian, rather than a preservationist, should take over the job of cleaning up the language to reflect better how we view things today. Slavish devotion to language seven decades old serves no useful purpose, and we can do much better.
BARRY PLOTKIN
Astoria
