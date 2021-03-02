The 2021 Astoria-Warrenton Crab, Seafood & Wine Festival will be a virtual event. Online response to this news has been colorful and voluminous.
Listen, in a perfect (and currently imaginary) world, we would have a live event with thousands of people eating and drinking and celebrating, as in years past. In the real world, the two options available to us were cancel or adapt.
We choose to adapt.
Thirty-eight times previously, we held an event whose purpose and design was to bring maximum benefit to our community and stakeholders, including guests, vendors, local business, performers, nonprofits and our own revenue needs. This 39th event will do the same.
The revenue we generate for the chamber, incidentally, pays for people and resources to serve our community and members year-round — something we've done with distinction for 147 years, and never more capably than in the past 12 months.
Had we taken only our own revenue needs into account, the decision would have been simple: Cancel. The staff time and effort, money and resources required to put on this virtual event outweigh expected chamber revenue.
But we have never solely taken our own needs into account. That's not how the chamber is built. Instead, we think of the whole community, and act accordingly. So, we adapt and move forward with an engaging, beneficial and enjoyable event.
Like everything we do, this decision is designed to create the greatest benefit to the greatest number. We'd love to have you among that number.
DAVID REID
Executive directer, Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce
Astoria