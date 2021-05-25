Somebody may deserve credit or blame for your existence, and for mine, but it's neither you nor I.
We both popped into being at particular points in time, as two-celled zygotes without a thought in our incipient brains, either by God's will or our parents', either in somebody's womb by intention or by accident or, these days, in a petri dish.
Nobody asked our permission or gave us any choice in the matter. If they had, we couldn't have assented because we didn't exist. This seems manifestly true. We didn't choose the race, color, family, tribe, nationality, culture, or even the neighborhood, into which we were born.
Those are just some of a great number of things we didn’t choose, but had foisted upon us. Therefore, why are so many humans so readily and sincerely and bloodily prone to feeling superior to others who were dealt a different hand of cards? I've tried hard, and find no answer.
We've all but blown ourselves right off the planet, and poisoned it probably beyond repair, and I confess I still think that if those jerks on the Other Side all met a mass, ignominious demise before the next election, the world would be better off.
If we are just a cosmic joke, we are not funny.
JOSEPH WEBB
Astoria