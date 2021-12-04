The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact across the globe, with millions of lives and livelihoods lost, unlike anything we've experienced in decades.
The last time the entire world was this focused on a pandemic was over two decades ago, when HIV/AIDS was killing almost 4,000 people every day, and new infections were doubling every year.
Since then, the global response to AIDS has largely been a success story, with millions of lives being saved through testing, treatment and prevention efforts. The COVID-19 pandemic threatens to stop or even reverse this progress.
For World AIDS Day — Dec. 1 — it's important to remember HIV/AIDS is still a crisis. In 2020, there were 1.5 million new infections, and 680,000 AIDS-related deaths.
People living with HIV/AIDS are at more severe risk of COVID-19, and live in parts of the world with limited access to COVID vaccines.
Sub-Saharan Africa is home to almost 70% of people living with HIV, but less than 5% of the population has received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. We have the power to beat both of these viruses. We just need the will.
That's why it's so important that U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley and U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, and Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici, show support for programs that are helping the fight against both COVID and AIDS, like the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, one of the most effective and efficient health organizations on the planet.