Americans have long enjoyed the right to share their stories and express their opinions in letters printed by our free press.
Now, those who want to overturn our free and fair election are sending anonymous hate mail, using a fake return address, to someone who spoke out in a letter to the editor of this newspaper against the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. We'll see what the FBI makes of it.
Here on the North Coast, we're not so easily intimidated. We will not tolerate the violent storming of our Capitol. That includes former President Donald Trump, and everyone else, who instigated and supported the insurrection. It includes those in the Oregon Republican Party, who made a national embarrassment of themselves with their recent resolution containing lies that foment insurrection.
Those false assertions are dangerous and destructive to our democracy. We must all speak up against efforts to discredit the clear will of the people through free and fair elections, as proven in court after court.
We won't be intimidated from sharing our opinions in our press which, under our Constitution, remains free.
LAURA ALLEN
Seaside