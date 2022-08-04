There has been so much talk about what to do with the homeless situation in our community. Homelessness is happening across the country, and it is a reflection of the many challenges going on in the U.S.

We need viable long-term ideas, not short-term Band-Aids, to help the homeless in Astoria. I wrote an opinion recently, and I stand by it. The first step is to reopen the mental health hospitals and get the patients off the street who need help.

