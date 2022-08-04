There has been so much talk about what to do with the homeless situation in our community. Homelessness is happening across the country, and it is a reflection of the many challenges going on in the U.S.
We need viable long-term ideas, not short-term Band-Aids, to help the homeless in Astoria. I wrote an opinion recently, and I stand by it. The first step is to reopen the mental health hospitals and get the patients off the street who need help.
Many are on drugs because they are self-medicating instead of getting the care they need. This needs to change. These people are at risk to themselves and others. It is unfair and wrong to expect our police officers to manage the mentally ill.
I realize there is a large group of homeless people who do not fall in the category of needing mental health support. That group needs to be addressed, too. Setting up camping sites does not solve the problem — it truly creates more problems. We now have trash everywhere. That is only one of the problems that are occurring with the current situation.
There are many empty hotels, buildings, possibly military camps, where housing could be created, along with community centers to help people get back on their feet. We need great ideas that are sustainable. The resources are out there to make these changes. Anything is possible, if we work together as a community.