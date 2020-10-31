I'm sure Debbie Boothe-Schmidt is a good person who has some local accomplishments, but she is not the choice to represent our district in Salem.
It sounds good to want to study the issues, but we need to know where our representative stands. She is being shoved down our throats by Portland and outside interests, and they do not have Clatsop and Tillamook counties' interests in mind. But there is another reason they want Debbie in Salem.
On the other hand, we know where Suzanne Weber stands. She's been accused of being backed by big business. If you look at her impressive list of endorsements, they are employers of many of our people, employees of these employers, local businesses, citizens and people who have worked beside her.
When locals endorsed Suzanne, Portland had a fit and told our local interests that we couldn't make that endorsement — Portland had to endorse "our" representative. Does that tell you something?
My opinion is that Debbie has opinions she does not want us to know until after the election. Vote for Weber, who will represent our interests.
GENE CUTLIP
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.