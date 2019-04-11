State Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell discounts the impact the added costs cap-and-trade would have on our vulnerable community members ("North Coast needs clean energy jobs," The Daily Astorian, April 4). She doesn’t even address the 16 cents per gallon gas increase and increased household costs.
For the past 15 years as the Wauna mill’s United Way campaign coordinator and as a Clatsop County United Way Board volunteer, I’ve been on the front lines of helping our community members that need a hand up. I know the added costs that cap and trade creates would have a detrimental impact on the community members that United Way serves.
In addition, Mitchell appears to think that Wauna mill employees are Kochbots, and that we can’t form our own opinion about cap-and-trade. There's this thing called the internet, and we're pretty good at using it. In fact, she may want to use it, since she states to Wauna employees that there are 10 states under a cap and invest program “where these laws” are supposedly working.
How is that relevant? There is only one state, California, where pulp mills are under a cap and trade program, and those two pulp mills shut down after it was enacted. Wauna would be the only tissue pulp mill under a cap and trade system.
At the Wauna mill we’ve pledged more than $3.5 million in the past 25 years to United Way, plus we've donated thousands of cases of sustainably made toilet paper. United Steelworkers Local 1097 takes pride in our United Way efforts, and asks that Mitchell doesn't put more in need of United Way's support, and votes no on HB 2020.
JIM ZILE
Hammond
