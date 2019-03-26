I’ve worked in the Community Developmental Disability Program (CDDP) at Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare (CBH) for four years. The program serves more than 200 people of every age group in Clatsop County. Every person utilizing the program has unique support needs that are necessary to maintain their health and safety. We support only a small number of people who are capable of maintaining their own health and safety without requiring daily assistance provided by another person.
We serve families by establishing services vital to the mental and physical well-being of everyone in the home. Families turn to our trusted staff for support during a crisis for the respite and assistance they desperately need. Adults without families turn to us for assistance with many of their life decisions. For people unable to communicate, our program may be the only protector and advocate they have.
The CDDP assesses and establishes the services and supports that are vital for a person to remain in their community and prevent them from being moved out of county and into more restrictive settings. Without direct support from the employees here at CBH, people could be displaced from their community, or add to our already over-utilized emergency resources.
The CDDP plays a major role in the lives of many people within our community experiencing intellectual or developmental disabilities. For those others without a major dependence on the program, they look to us instead for the support they need to build their independence, and eventually lessen their reliance on others.
JOSH TERRILL
Seaside
