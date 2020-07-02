Following World War II, America emerged as the greatest country in the free world, and positioned itself as a world leader. Since then, our nation has gone through many trials and tribulations, i.e., ongoing racial problems, economic recessions, unpopular wars, political assassinations, political and economic corruption and, at present, a pandemic.
As in the past we will survive, because of the people. With the exception of the still ongoing pandemic, we not only survived all of the other maladies, but came out better than before. Even with the racial tensions today, race relations are better now than they were in the 1950s and 1960s. America has always come out better than before.
President Donald Trump and his followers want to make America great again. Personally, I'd like to see it continue on the path of becoming better.
WILLIAM BELL
Astoria
