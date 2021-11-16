We, the board members of Consejo Hispano, thank Jenny Pool Radway for her service as executive director for the past two years.
During that time she expanded funding and created partnerships, dramatically increasing services to Latinx communities in Clatsop, Columbia, Tillamook and Pacific Counties. Most notably, Consejo Hispano was named the fiscal agent for the $10 million Small Enterprise Fund, part of the Oregon Worker Relief Fund, established by the Oregon State Legislature for families and businesses statewide who didn’t qualify for federal CARES Act funds.
Her tenure began just prior to the pandemic, and she and the entire staff have responded creatively and exhaustively to address issues during this stressful time. As Jenny transitions to her new position as the executive director of Causa Oregon, we wish her the best.
Board member Alex Carney will serve as the interim executive director while we conduct a local and national search to fill the position.
Finally, we sincerely thank the rest of the incredible staff members who have worked hard during this pandemic to provide needed services for the Latinx community in the four counties Consejo Hispano serves. Aitor Porro, Diana Niño, Minerva Moulin, Erin Buchta-Porro, Adriana Caron, Sam Seulean, Nayeli Cruz, Guadalupe Beltran, Kayla Slovak, Lisette Santiago, Rosa Arreola and Monica Moulin have truly extended themselves during these trying times to serve our community.