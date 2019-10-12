I was happy to see the penetrating and thoughtful letter ("Don't give up," The Astorian, Oct. 5).
More than half of all U.S. income growth has gone to the top 1% since 1976. Because of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the richest 1% of households (making $1.8 million per year) receive on average about $47,000 in annual tax cuts, while those with the lowest income (making $13,000 annually) receive on average, $90 (taxallianceforeconomicmobility.org).
Substantial research shows that income from the time-tested Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and Child Tax Credit (CTC) benefit struggling working families and their children throughout their lives: improved infant and maternal health, better math and reading scores, increased school attendance, less alcohol and drug use, higher earnings in the next generation, etc.
The Working Families Tax Relief Act would help level the growing wealth gap by expanding the already successful EITC and CTC. Our legislators need to support this bill in any upcoming tax legislation.
DONNA SCHINDLER MUNRO
Bremerton, Washington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.