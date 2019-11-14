Concerning Nicole Bales' article about horse manure in Cannon Beach, "Cannon Beach looks to contain horse manure downtown," The Astorian, Nov. 7), I want to point out to those who came to Cannon Beach City Council to complain about an ordinance requiring a horse to wear a diaper, that if you can get a horse used to a rider, a saddle, a halter, a bridle and a bit, you can also get it used to a bag on its butt.
REX AMOS
Cannon Beach
