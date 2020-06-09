Do you want to know why Oregon's COVID-19 deaths are waning dramatically? Why we are not following in a version of Italy's or New York’s death rates? It is Gov. Kate Brown's March 23 order to stay home. Responding to the evolving scientific consensus, she set out a plan to keep us safe.
Thank you, Gov. Brown. Speaking personally, I am happy not to have died.
The science of COVID-19 infectivity also recognizes the importance of everyone wearing masks each time we leave our family bubble to interact with our communities. Your mask does not protect you; it protects all those you speak with.
So, as our economy reopens and we resume contact with each other, I need for you to wear your mask. Thank you.
JULIE CHAPMAN
Physician assistant, retired
Portland
