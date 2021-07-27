Letter: Weeding Jul 27, 2021 44 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I write as a homeowner, coming to Seaside my entire life. I celebrate the centennial of the Prom, a main attraction of the area.Before the festivities, I asked that weeding be done. This priority of caring would be welcome.GRACE KEIGLEYMercer Island, Washington Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Grace Keigley Centennial Priority Festivity Attraction Seaside Mercer Island Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesIn Warrenton, a vacation rental turns into a burr for the cityPhoto: A celebration of lifeRecord heat scorched trees on the North CoastAstoria repeals old 'no swimming' rule near parksNonprofit finds a buyer for the Hawaiian ChieftainDeaths: July 20, 2021Obituary: Samuel Thomas WhislerEveryday People: New Warrenton officer has local rootsAstoria police officer remembered as 'over-the-top friendly guy'Obituary: Charles Scott Parker Images Videos