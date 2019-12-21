This is in response to the letter "Hard being an outsider" (The Astorian, Dec. 10). I'm saddened by your experiences with trying to make friends. You're on a great path, with all your volunteering in order to make it happen.
We've been here over three years, we're close to your age, and have found Astoria to be very welcoming, even by those who grew up here, or have been here for many years.
We've made some close friends at our spiritual gathering on Sundays, and neighbors, as well as those from volunteering. Keep the faith and keep trying. It's going to happen. It just sometimes takes more time than we'd like.
Best to you. Welcome to beautiful Astoria.
ROBIN RODGERS
Astoria
