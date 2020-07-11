Thank you from the bottom of my heart, Robert Dorn, the local businesses and the city of Astoria, for the surprise Independence Day fireworks display. It brought tears of joy and a heart full of pride and gratitude for the beautiful city and great country in which we live.
I love this country. My heart breaks for it right now, but I know that we the people will do the right thing to restore its grandeur, protect its beautiful land and people and resolve its past and present failings. That process will be messy and uncomfortable, but we will do it.
We are Americans. We will find a way to come together and love one another. I wish you peace and love and happiness as we celebrate the 244th birthday of the United States of America. Well done, Astoria, and happy birthday, America.
KAREN LEINENKUGEL
Astoria
