The Astorian should be applauded for accurately pointing out in their May 9 opinion, "Nebeker, Bangs for county commission," that partisan politics is a problem in our current county commission. The Astorian's position that local politics should stay local and "be open-minded, objective and drawn from a cross section of our community," is spot on.
However, I am perplexed with the discontinuity between The Astorian's May 7 opinion, "Boothe-Schmidt, Weber for state House," regarding Suzanne Weber's concerns with outside political agendas, versus the May 9 opinion, whereby The Astorian champions the sharpening of local politics.
It seems to me that Suzanne Weber aligns herself completely with The Astorian's view that our locally elected officials should be more like a jury, free of undue outside interference. Regardless, The Astorian's observations that the partisan attitudes and makeup of our current county commission has contributed to infighting as well as a lack of direction, focus and leadership are accurate.
This needed to be stated and The Astorian should be commended for its objectivity.
STEPHEN MALKOWSKI
Seaside
