So, in the middle of the pandemic, The Astorian chose to do a profile on a “wellness provider” (“Wellness provider responds to coronavirus,” April 21).
Now, I’m sure that Paula Crossfield is a lovely person. The article details how she practices Ayurveda, which is, at the very best, a physically ineffective therapeutic placebo .
She also specialized in “essential oils.” A few minutes on Google, and I discovered her relationship with doTerra, a predatory multilevel marketing (MLM) company that has frequent negative interactions with the Food and Drug Administration for misleading claims.
It gets even better. Apparently, astrology — another superstition based on an absolute lack of science — can be used for “astrological remedies.” The only thing people like about this remedy is your money into their pocket.
Just ask Steve Jobs.
In an age where newspapers are struggling to survive, I would hope that this snake-oil salesperson at least paid you for the ink you put to paper for her.
Next time, when looking to write a “pandemic medical piece,” please profile a true medical professional. We have real doctors, nurses, physician’s assistants and others here on the North Coast.
Avoid the charlatans, MLM “huns” and their magical thinking.
THOMAS ANK
Astoria
