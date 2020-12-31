It's interesting how often our minds focus on concerns we may be facing today, or in the future days. But what about our past? What lessons may we learn? We've been through trials and troubles in the past, and guess what? We're still here, alive and kicking.
Thank you, Lord, for seeing us through the past, and the blessed assurance that the same love and protection and guidance from the past will be with us in the present, and all of our future days.
"O God, our help in ages past, our hope for years to come, our shelter from the stormy blast, and our eternal home." Thank you, Lord.
JIM BERNARD
Warrenton
