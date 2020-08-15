I am a mother, a grandmother and a great-grandmother.
On Aug. 10, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association announced that more than 97,000 American children have tested positive for coronavirus in the last two weeks of July.
The same day, President Donald Trump had a news conference in which he declared that children are immune to the virus. Really?
Seems he's mighty ambitious to have children back in school, so their parents will go back to work and change the statistics in the dreary business market, and improve his sinking ratings.
He is willing to put our children at risk. He is willing to expose our children to suffering and/or death. What a guy.
MARY TANGUAY WEBB
Astoria
