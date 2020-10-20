I must be missing something. The Astorian disagrees with Suzanne Weber's opposition to cap and trade.
The Astorian thinks Weber is wrong about the corporate activity tax: "… a vital source of $1 billion a year for the Student Success Act that could improve our schools."
The Astorian does not support the Second Amendment sanctuary. Weber initially would not take a position. Debbie Boothe-Schmidt opposes it.
The Astorian has expectations, and hopes that Weber would not walk out with fellow Republicans during contentious issues. She has said she might ("… extreme circumstances call for extreme measures").
What am I missing? The Astorian has made a mistake. It seems like they are more aligned with Boothe-Schmidt, as I've reiterated above. Stand by that conclusion. Endorse and vote for Boothe-Schmidt.
With Debbie, at least we'll have a chance to have hope for a cleaner environment, and money for helping our children's subpar schools and reproductive freedom.
HOPE HARRIS
Astoria
