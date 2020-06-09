There have been many giants in American history. Some examples:
In 1787, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and others said, "We'll try something different." Government of the people, by the people and for the people. Democracy: One person, one vote.
So many governments consisted of kings, queens, tyrants or despots, which sounds like a lucrative gig if you're one of them. If not, or at least a kissin' cousin, forget it. Mama always said, "Power corrupts, and absolute power absolutely corrupts."
In 1865, Abraham Lincoln had a vision that all men are created equal, resulting in his paving the way for the Constitution's 13th Amendment.
In 1868, Thomas Edison invented the voting machine. Today, in Oregon, we don't wait in lines to vote. We just mail it in. Yee haw! Seems like all states should. It's safe, and works.
In 1850, Susan B. Anthony started the movement that 70 years later resulted in the overdue 19th Amendment, granting all women the right to vote, and changed politics for the better.
In 1965, Martin Luther King Jr. and Lyndon B. Johnson fought for, and signed into law, the Voting Rights Act that outlawed voter suppression. Why would anyone want to suppress people's votes? Beats the blank out of me. You?
So, what can I do to be like, or at least honor these stars of American democracy? Hmm — hey! I will make sure I'm registered, informed and vote in all elections. I think this will honor and preserve their legacies, and do them proud. How about you?
CARL DOMINEY
Astoria
