As I began to look deeper into the problem of homelessness, I asked myself the question: What causes homelessness?
Of course, I knew there would be many answers, because just like any population, the unsheltered population is diverse. I was left more confused after a consultation with Professor Google, so being a numbers cruncher, chose to collect some data for myself, and see what they had to say.
The short answer — rental prices have a huge impact on homelessness. Duh. As it turns out, two scholars, John Quigley and Steven Raphael, beat me to this conclusion when they published their research findings in 2001. They estimated that a "10% increase in rents is associated with a 6.5% increase in the incidence of homelessness."
A March 2019 study, prepared for the Oregon Community Foundation, showed "median rents across U.S. states explains 43% of the variance in rates of homelessness in 2017."
Further, they found that "over the 2010-2016 time period, Oregon created only 63 new housing units for every 100 households that formed during the time period." That's not good. We're not solving the problem; we're allowing it to get worse.
My point is, we have had this information for 20 years. Obviously there are other factors, but housing solves homelessness.
RICK BOWERS
Astoria