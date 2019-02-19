Oregon Senate Bill 608 breezed through the Senate last week. It is the first state rent control measure in the country. Once again, Oregon is on the cutting edge.
A Democratic state senator representing Clatsop County voted against the bill. The bill would prevent price gouging, and keep Oregonians in their homes.
I say if a senator leans like a Republican, votes like a Republican, she's a Betsy Johnson. What in the world?
MARY TANGUAY WEBB
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.