Mayor Pete Buttigieg … Capitalism has let people down? Compared to what? Capitalism will certainly expose those who have let themselves and their families down, but as an economic system, it has without question provided the most hope, opportunity and comfort to the most people than any other system.
What is capitalism? People freely exchanging goods and services for mutual benefit. Human beings working in an organized fashion, voluntarily. What mayor Pete and his ilk don't like is the "free" and "voluntary" part.
They like the force part. "Fairness" is their euphemism for force. If we don't understand this distinction, and we don't understand the rhetorical scam being run by Democratic politicians like Mayor Pete, then we'll all be in deep trouble.
STEPHEN MALKOWSKI
Seaside
