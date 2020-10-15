If have you have a doubt that this city government is working for you, then there is no doubt. One trip to Ocean View Cemetery will tell you where their priorities are not.
The recent endorsement by the mayor of the city of Astoria for my opponent for City Council creates question and surprise. But underneath it all, it should indicate to you and create the question: What is going on?
Currently, there are no native Astorians on your City Council. There are no combat veterans, no local retailers or local business property owners.
There are no current Astoria city councilors who graduated from Astoria High School, or even attended any of the Astoria K-12 programs. None of them carried or delivered this newspaper to your homes. I am, I do and I have.
Who asked me to run for this City Council position? It was not the recent following letter-writers to The Astorian: Mayor Bruce Jones and his campaign supporter, Dan Stein, or former Mayor Arline LaMear, and it wasn’t the chairman of the Port of Astoria Commission, Dirk Rohne.
It wasn’t one political party, or representatives of it. It was not the management at KMUN radio.
The people who petitioned for me to run: The nonpartisans, the apoliticals; it was you, wanting a Filipino-Finn from Uniontown. And you all know why. Because of you, not me, Floyd Holcom is going to be your next city councilor. Thank you all, very much.
Vote for Floyd for Ward 2.
FLOYD E. HOLCOM
Astoria
