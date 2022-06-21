The American Association of Family Physicians, a couple of years ago, published a position paper titled "Violence in the Media and Entertainment." This document asserts that "despite being home to only 5% of the world’s population, roughly 31% of the world's mass shootings have occurred in the United States.”
According to the Children’s Defense Fund: "U.S. children and teens are 15 times more likely to die from gunfire than their peers in 31 other high-income countries combined."
What is going on? Is American society becoming the victim of its own lax attitude toward discipline and exposure to violence? Our children grow up surrounded by violence in entertainment. From cowboy movies like "The Wild Bunch" to virtually every other visual type of entertainment, violence plays a major role in entertainment for all ages. Violence sells.
Our children grow up surrounded by violence in entertainment — much of it perpetrated by guns. Many more mass shootings have taken place since a rampage at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, left 19 children and two teachers dead on May 24.
There is absolutely no justification, constitutional or otherwise, for semi-automatic weapons in the hands of civilians. Our governor and Legislature, our entire congressional delegation, must be unequivocal in demanding effective gun control.