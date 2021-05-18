What is Warrenton, really? Warrenton is everywhere, and it is nowhere, and today it is what Clatsop County was.
The county is virtually unrecognizable, except for the stumps. Tourism, and stumps; that's what the county is all about. This county has been hollowed out by tourism, and the void filled with visitors who never leave. Tourism is the ascendant extractive industry. When there is nothing left to sell, we sell the vapors.
The Warrenton city fathers (a gratuitous paternal trope) are not blind. They are swimming against the tide, but they realize nostalgia has value. Up with nostalgia. They are very aware of the commotion that tourism produces.
There are always more costly quality-of-life issues for the localities which have embraced the mob, than rewards for the locals who have been saddled with them. I write to celebrate a municipality that recognizes this.
Downtown Warrenton is still relatively quiet. Keep it that way. Protect your core; protect your fine old landmarks, those trees lining S. Main Avenue, from the high school to the post office.
Protect your affordable housing inventory, before you become dependent on a room tax to provide more revenue to manage the crowds. Remember, by law, bed taxes must be shared with the tourism industry. Bed taxes make you complicit in our misery.
Clamp down on vacation rental schemes before they take root. If you don't take lessons from the mistakes of every other city in "Clapsot" County, you will be doomed to repeat them.
GARY DURHEIM
Seaside