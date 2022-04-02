What does $14.5 million look like to me? It looks like safety and survival for my family. Passing bond Measure 4-213 is crucial to safeguarding our loved ones and neighbors.
What does $14.5 million look like to me and you? Saying "yes" to the bond gives our first responders the home, tools and training facility critical to our survival in a car crash, fire and God forbid, tsunami. Fourteen and a half million dollars seemed like a scary monster number until I figured out my own share based on our property’s assessed value.
A "yes" vote will add the cost of a daily McDonald's coffee, about $1.14 a day, to my taxes. This will be money well spent, a very good value. Definitely not a monster.
The need for a new fire and police station will not go away. Our current facility is crumbling, inadequate for our modern-day needs. Call the fire department nonemergency number for a tour of our current station.
If we don't do this now, we will only be revisiting this issue in the near future, at a much higher cost to all of us. Construction costs increase with each passing year, they don’t decrease.
Please, let's do this by joining together! Support our fire and police with a "yes." It is an investment in a resilient future for our priceless Gearhart community.