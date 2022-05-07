Because we are Americans, I always thought we shared common values that were deeper than our Republican and Democrat party affiliation.
However, having listened to you these last few years, I now realize that our values are very different, and I have grown to dislike you, and what you have become.
I dislike you because you listened to and cheered for a man after he mocked a disabled reporter in a crowd, and made racist and sexist comments.
And then you continued to cheer for that same man, saying he should be our president, after he advocated registering religious minorities, called the press the enemy of the people and encouraged violence against reporters and his political opponents.
I dislike you because you refuse to accept provable facts when they don’t conform to your perception of reality. I dislike you because you repeat the lies of a would-be autocrat.
And finally, I dislike you because of your tacit support and approval of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection that was encouraged by the former president.
No, it's not our Republican or Democrat party affiliation that now divides us. What divides us is you either never learned, or have forgotten, the core principles upon which our country was founded. And when our democracy was at risk, you sided with a bully.