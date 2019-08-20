We see in the news that the administration in Washington, D.C., is ordering Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to conduct more lightning raids on businesses employing undocumented workers.
Just guessing, here, that we will see a fresh round of large men in uniform with weapons in military surplus vehicles, weeping children, adult men and women in handcuffs and production lines slowing or stopping.
Meanwhile, not a single white-collar executive or supervisor who hired and paid undocumented workers is anywhere in sight, much less in cuffs or court. What's wrong with this picture?
RD SMITH
Gearhart
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.