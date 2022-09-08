"And every Saturday we work in the yard / Pick up the dog doo, hope that it's hard (woof woof) / Take out the garbage and clean out the garage / My friend's got a Chrysler, I've got a Dodge / We're just ordinary average guys." — Joe Walsh
The other day the president called people like me "semi-fascists." I'll admit I’m far from perfect, but I've been working at it. There were the college years, where the plan went off course, but I did graduate after eight years — with no student loan debt.
I don’t see why a retired guy, who plays mostly by the rules, is now considered another Mussolini just because he thinks college students should pay their own way. I also want to drive a car that burns gasoline, and that makes me the enemy?
Am I the problem just because I want to have a few dollars in the bank, and a few beers in the fridge? Considering the president just hired 87,000 more IRS agents, I can see a future with fewer dollars in the bank, and fewer beers in the fridge.
The last thing citizens need is a president calling them names that even he can't define in simple terms. Tens of millions of loyal citizens want to know what a "semi-fascist" actually is. Until the president figures out what the term actually means, I guess I won't worry too much.
But then again, I just noticed that the neighbor's dog is in my front yard.