I'm a sixth-generation Oregonian, and a professional fishing guide of 30 years. In the decades of Oregon river fishing I've gotten in before and after I started my own guiding service, the Owyhee River remains a favorite for me and some of my closest fishing buddies.
The Owyhee Canyonlands, or "Oregon's Grand Canyon," were carved through Eastern Oregon over millions of years. Today, this magnificent landscape has some of the best rafting, fishing and wildlife watching our state has to offer.
Additionally, the river, canyonlands and surrounding public land play a huge role in local economies, providing clean water for farmers, grazing lands for ranchers and much more.
But this wild, vast land's future isn’t a guarantee. Encroaching development brings threats to the wildlife and the way of life of the region. After spending decades fishing the Owyhee, I want to make sure that the next generation gets that same opportunity.
Sen. Ron Wyden, after collaborating for years with local stakeholders, introduced a bill to protect these special places forever. Combining over a million acres of wilderness designations, miles of wild and scenic river protections and common-sense economic development measures, the legislation is what's best for the Owyhee, Malheur County and Oregon.
Wyden, Sen. Jeff Merkley and Rep. Greg Walden: Let's get the Malheur Community Empowerment for the Owyhee Act passed into law this year.
BOB REES
Clackamas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.