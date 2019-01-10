While we're on the topics of collusion, complicity and conspiracy, it seems a little odd that a decision that's already been made is brought back again and again, to the potential profit of a global corporation with very deep pockets.
Lo and behold, the new Astoria mayor publicly censures a board member for having an opinion contrary to aforementioned global corporation ("Design Review Committee member confronted by Astoria mayor over hotel comments," The Daily Astorian, Jan. 8).
As a show of magnanimity he refrains from firing her, merely "suggesting" she, in essence, shut up. Brave new world, indeed.
When's the next mayoral election? Can mayors be impeached?
JOHN RIDER
Ocean Park, Washington
