Have you noticed that we have had no town hall meetings via Zoom with our legislators, state Sen. Betsy Johnson and Rep. Suzanne Weber?
In the past, we have had person-to-person meetings with our former representative, Tiffiny Mitchell, and of course, Sen. Jeff Merkley and Sen. Ron Wyden have interactive town halls online, and U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici has regular phone meetings with lots of questions and answers.
Please encourage Rep. Weber and Sen. Johnson to have face-to-face Zoom interactions with their constituents. They need to know, and act upon, what their constituents are thinking and backing.
CARMEN HAMMERSMITH
Warrenton