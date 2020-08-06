Where are you, Seaside City Councilor Seth Morrisey? Do you have any more thoughts or concerns since you last issued the statement below?
"One thing that needs to be made clear, none of these problems have been caused by COVID-19. These problems have been caused by government's response to COVID-19 and I’m concerned that the cure has now become far worse than the disease."
That was the last I heard from you on the topic of the global pandemic, that is in fact a real thing, with seven new cases recorded over the weekend. Do you still refer to wearing a face covering as "forced masking?"
Not a single solution was offered in your lengthy statement from about a month ago, and I don't think you have offered anything since.
Do you have any creative ways that we could potentially add more outdoor seating to the various businesses that have been affected? Any ideas on ways that we, as a community, can help our local schools prepare for the school year and make sure the most vulnerable students and teachers are supported?
Any good ideas on how to make sure that government money is flowing to our local businesses? Any thoughts on job training to help put people to work, maybe as contact tracers?
Help our community please; you offered complaints and now it is time to lead.
ALEX CARNEY
Seaside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.