While the riots in the nation's Capitol have dominated the news cycle over the past few days, something of far greater concern to citizens of Clatsop County has gone less noticed.
Where is the COVID-19 vaccine, and why have we not yet been vaccinated? Technically, the delivery of the vaccine to the residents of the county is only slightly more complicated than the delivery of frozen food to the local grocery stores.
Sure, it has to be kept colder and, yes, maintaining an accurate record of the barcodes of who got the vaccine, and when, is crucial, but these are everyday occurrences in not only our grocery stores, but also in our hospitals.
There is no rocket science here. There is no shortage of vials of vaccine, and there is no shortage of trucks to deliver them. We have an armory large enough to accommodate hundreds, and parking lots where tents can easily be set up.
Yet there is an even more important issue here. When the Cascadia Subduction Zone wreaks its havoc, we will be counting on these same types of government-funded logistical services to get us through that terrible disaster. If they cannot deliver vaccines, how can we count on them to deliver a far more substantial and complicated set of goods and services?
Personally, I have very grave doubts that the people we are depending upon will come through. They will say "trust us." Tell that to the families of the Capitol policeman who died this month.
BARRY PLOTKIN
Astoria