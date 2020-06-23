George Floyd could have been just another example of a Black man dying in the hands of law enforcement, decrying the issue of brutal racism in our country, but what separates this from so many previous incidents is the needless brutality, and three seemingly unrelated contextual factors.
One is the coronavirus debacle; second, the growing tribalism in our land; and third, the growing specter of fascism in President Donald Trump's administration.
Trump has been fomenting an imbalance of power in this country by repeated attempts to usurp the Constitution and achieve dominance by promoting social discord through tribalism, where boundaries are no longer determined just by race, but political and economic factors as well.
Trump makes brutal threats to withhold needed funds from blue states and those who don't pay homage to him. He refuses to champion testing for the coronavirus, which continues to cause thousands of needless deaths. What people see in the Floyd video is the symbolic representation of how they, too, can be dismissed, immobilized and crushed under the hubris of fascism that viciously subdues anyone who opposes them.
Trump displays these traits, and more, towards the very people he swore an oath to serve. Gen. James Mattis, his own ex-secretary of defense said, "Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try. Instead he tries to divide us."
People are waking up to Trump's brutality. Don't forget the duplicity of the Republican Congress in allowing this abomination to continue. We need patriots, not partisans.
BRENTON KAHLE
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.